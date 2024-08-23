6 running for 2 Township Council seats

Six people have filed to run for two seats on the Township Council in the Nov. 5 election, according to an unofficial list.

Council members Christine Quinn and Josh Hertzberg are seeking re-election.

Also filing to run by the deadline at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 were Mark Scott, Marjory Murphy, Angela Kasse and Celeste Luciano.

Quinn was elected to the council in 2012. She served as mayor in 2016 and 2021 and as deputy mayor in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Hertzberg also has served as mayor and deputy mayor and as a Sussex County freeholder.

In the past two years, Quinn and Hertzberg often have been outvoted on the council by the three other members: Mayor Neill Clark, Deputy Mayor Dean Blumetti and Councilman Daniel Chiariello.

Scott and Murphy, who are married, have spoken out against the Diamond Chip Realty application to build warehouses in Sparta.

Scott is a member of the Zoning Board and the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation. He is the founder and principal of Commercial Mortgage Capital Corp., based in Livingston.

Murphy grew up in Lake Mohawk, which her father helped to develop. She lived in other places for about 20 years, then returned to Sparta.

She is a member of the Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks, which she first joined at age 12.

Kasse has served on the township’s Planning Board, and Luciano is a current member and former chairwoman of that board.

Luciano is owner and manager of Celestial Solutions, which provides accounting and other services to businesses. It is based in Sparta.