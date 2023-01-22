677 presents brought to Sparta Wish Tree

The 2022 Wish Tree sponsored by the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta collected 677 presents with a total value of $10,950 during the holidays.

The gifts were donated to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency of Sussex County.

The club would like to thank the Sparta Public Library for providing the tree and providing space to collect the gifts as well as the many people and organizations who helped to make this year such a success. They include the Sussex County Community College, Dennis Library, Sparta Books, Elks Club and Sparta Benevolent Society.

The club also is grateful to the organizations that donated handmade ornaments for the tree. They include including the Women’s Club of Sparta, Sparta Middle School Art Club, Girl Scout Troops and Junior Woman’s Club members.