7 running for 3 school board seats

Seven candidates are competing for three seats on the Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election.

Walter Knapp did not seek re-election.

Incumbent LeeAnne Pitzer is running on her own, while incumbent Christina Longo-Keiling is part of a slate with Dana Dumpert and Robert Meara.

Also running on a slate are Chad Wood, the former student representative who graduated in June; Jennifer “Lonsky” Grana, a former board member; and Kaitlin Gagnon.

DANA DUMPERT

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I’ve always been passionate about education. Leaving a corporate career to pursue my dream of becoming a teacher was a decision I’ve never regretted.

Now, as a parent, I’m eager to extend that passion to the education of our children by seeking a position on the Sparta Board of Education.

Over the past two decades, I’ve held various roles that have equipped me to be an excellent candidate for this position. Among these, being a mother of two and a stepmother of two has been the most fulfilling and important to me.

I chose to pivot from my career as an administrator in education to directly nurture and teach my own children. This experience has deepened my respect for all parents and guardians, underscoring the critical role we play in our children’s lives.

If elected to the Sparta Board of Education, I am committed to advocating alongside the parents and guardians of our community.

With my educational background, I aim to refocus our school district on the fundamentals of education, student achievement, and fostering an inclusive and welcoming learning environment for every student.

Furthermore, my skills and experiences from corporate finance will guide my emphasis on the importance of leading our school district with fiscally responsible decisions that benefit all stakeholders.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Educational excellence: Drawing from my experience in some of New Jersey’s top school districts, I intend to drive curriculum advancements, ensuring that all Sparta’s students receive an exceptional education.

2) Fiscal responsibility: Leveraging my background in finance and budget management, I am committed to ensuring that the district operates efficiently, maximizing the value of every tax dollar spent without compromising the quality of our students’ education.

3) Stakeholder communication and inclusion: It’s essential that parents, educators and students feel their voices are heard. I aim to foster an environment of open dialogue, ensuring that all stakeholders have a say in decisions that impact them.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I served as an educator for more than 12 years. After earning a mathematics degree from Lafayette College, I dedicated myself to teaching middle school and high school math. For nine of those years, I had the privilege of teaching in the top school district in NewJersey: Millburn Township.

I went on to pursue a master’s degree in leadership for mathematics education at Bank Street College of Education in New York City.

After fulfilling all requirements for the New Jersey principal certificate and supervisor certificate, I furthered my educational career as the instructional supervisor of mathematics and business at West Essex Regional School District.

During my time at home, my dedication to education continued. I consulted with teachers from various school districts, tutored and freelanced in editing educational materials. Notably, in the fall of 2018, the Sparta School District entrusted me as the interim K-12 supervisor of mathematics leave replacement.

Before venturing into the world of education, I accrued valuable experience and skills in finance with positions at Deloitte & Touche and Marsh. This financial acumen will be indispensable on the Board of Education.

I’ve been a member of the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta for five years, serving as the vice president of public relations for two years. I’ve also been an active leader of Cub Scout Pack 295 since 2018, taking on roles such as the pack secretary and den leader.

I am a parent, an educator, and a dedicated community member. For more than 20 years, I’ve been in the trenches, refining my skills and perspectives, making me not just a good but the best candidate for this board.

KAITLIN GAGNON

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

After several years of attending monthly school board meetings, I believe that our district is in desperate need of new leadership.

As a constituent who has walked away from meetings feeling unheard, unanswered and genuinely concerned for the future of our district, I believe most community members are tired of the contention.

There are countless issues that our incredible school district is currently facing: The recent 5.8 percent tax hike as a result of budgetary mismanagement, our rankings declining, crowded classrooms, teacher retention and hiring issues.

I am eager to redirect the focus of the Sparta Board of Education to address our critical issues and to be a member of the BOE that can contribute to our district’s solutions instead of our district’s problems.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Address legal overspending: After paying our board attorney over $650,000 for the past two and a half years to provide dubious legal advice, I believe it is time to take our board attorney’s contract out for a proper competitive bid (something the incumbent board has refused to do for the past two years without explanation).

2) Restore integrity to board processes and proceedings: As proven over the past year, select members of our current board have engaged in gross overreach: By overturning the findings of unbiased committees, revoking/rewriting longstanding district policies, and surprising the public at meetings with calculated, unannounced motions.

The BOE should be a collaborative role, not a vanity project. Restoring integrity to the true role of a board member and promoting legitimate transparency to board proceedings will be at the top of a long list of goals.

3) Bridge the divide, end the politicization. While our opposing candidates receive awards and large donations from local partisan groups, we believe these instantly compromise the Code of Ethics that all board members take an oath to abide by.

Recognizing that the Board of Education is an apolitical entity and its members are meant to reflect a spectrum of ideologies and beliefs, I intend to leave personal politics at the door.

I also intend to bring our community together (particularly through ad hoc committees) to collaboratively assess and address our problem areas.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am laser-focused on the pressing issues impacting our school district, in some cases for decades.

I am a marketing writer for an esteemed international law firm, with the ability to encourage and convey our district’s success.

I am skilled in navigating tough discussions, difficult decisions and productive discourse.

I believe that the public should be as involved and informed as possible in all elements of governance.

While I cannot promise to have all of the answers, I can promise nobody will work harder than I will to find them.

Background and qualifications

I fell in love with our beautiful town from the moment I set foot in Sparta. Raised by my father and having lived in apartments and houses of all kinds as a child, I am proud to call Sparta my home and even more so to raise my two wonderful sons here alongside my adoring husband.

We are proud members of our community who volunteer wherever possible: Alpine Field, Alpine Beach, New Jersey Planning Endorsement Advisory Committee, One for All ... .

If there is an opportunity to better our community, I will be there.

As a heavily invested constituent of the Board of Education, I look forward to the opportunity to serve and discover solutions that every Spartan deserves.

JENNIFER “LONSKY” GRANA

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

In the past two years, I believe the Sparta Board of Education has strayed way too far off course from what the fundamental process of public education is supposed to look like.

I am motivated by the desire to be a part of a united board that can bring that back while also empowering the administration to return the focus to truly what is best for all of the stakeholders in the community: the staff, students, parents and taxpayers. That is what public education is all about and that is what will keep our costs down and our spending in control as well.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Budget. I would really want to prioritize the budget and take a good, honest look at what the district is spending and where.

I realize it is not the duty of board members to create the budget but I think it is really important for them to fully understand exactly why things are the way they are so they can begin to help plan for how we are going to recover from the past few years and finally get what we really need, not the least of all being a new elementary school.

That is not something that can happen overnight so the action has to start now. There needs to be a realistic plan in place for how to achieve that as well as how to facilitate the students and staff we have now until it can be completed.

2) Staffing and culture. Even though the board is not responsible for hiring employees for the district, I think it is important that we encourage the administration to do what they can to evaluate what we have and figure out what we need as far as staffing.

Hopefully, if the district works collaboratively with each building maybe we can come up with ways to support the staff’s needs and also improve the climate to encourage more people to fill open positions in Sparta.

3) Student Experience. The past few years, our students have been subject to a worldwide pandemic, their beloved teachers being targeted unnecessarily and diversity initiatives being phased out.

We need to listen to them now and find out what we can do to improve their climate and culture as well.

Maintaining a positive student experience leads to higher student achievement, which is something I think every stakeholder in the Sparta School District can benefit from.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I would say that one of my best qualities personally is my willingness and ability to collaborate.

When it comes to being a Board of Education member, it is not about me and what I want. It is about the school district and what is best for the staff and students. That is public education. I respect that and I want to be a part of what makes that process work and work well.

It has worked in Sparta successfully before and I think we need people who are dedicated to that idea to return us to that same success.

Background and qualifications

I am the parent of three children in the Sparta School District currently and one who graduated in 2021.

I have been attending Sparta Board of Education meetings in this town since my oldest was in third grade and was an active board member from January 2019 to May 2021.

I feel that I have an equal amount of personal investment in the success of this school district as I do firsthand experience in what it takes to fill the role of a board member in it.

This is an unprecedented time in public education in Sparta and I welcome the opportunity to be a part of the work that will make it stronger.

CHRISTINA LONGO-KEILING

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

Having served the Sparta community as your current BOE member, I am seeking re-election to continue the essential work we’ve begun.

Being a lifelong resident of Sussex County and a parent of three, my commitment to our children’s education is both professional and deeply personal.

I aim to use my experience, both as a mother and as a health-care professional, to further prioritize and enhance the education of our students.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Inclusivity in education: Leveraging my firsthand experience as a parent of children with unique needs, I aim to ensure our schools remain adaptive, creating tailored learning environments for all our students, regardless of their challenges.

2) Strengthening community collaboration: Building on the collaborations I’ve fostered with our school administration, educators and external agencies, I want to further bridge the communication gap, ensuring every voice in our community is heard and valued.

3) Health and safety prioritization: Drawing from my extensive nursing background, I want to ensure that our schools uphold the highest standards of health and safety, particularly in these challenging times.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

My diverse background as a Registered Nurse, coupled with my personal experiences as a parent, positions me uniquely.

My professional career has taught me the importance of effective communication, swift decision-making and a compassionate approach. Furthermore, advocating for my children’s unique educational needs has given me a clear insight into the adaptations and improvements our schools might need.

I’ve proven my commitment by working collaboratively with various stakeholders in the community, and I intend to bring the same passion and drive in my next term.

Background and qualifications

I am proud to have served the Sparta community, both as a BOE member and a Registered Nurse for more than 15 years. My nursing journey has seen me in diverse roles, from clinical coordinator to house supervisor and now balancing two crucial roles in our health-care system.

But beyond my professional life, I’m a mother who has navigated the challenges of ensuring quality education for children with special needs. This personal journey has only strengthened my resolve to make Sparta schools a haven of inclusivity, understanding and excellence.

ROBERT MEARA

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Sparta Board of Education because I believe in the power of education to change lives and build a stronger community.

Having seen the challenges our schools face and the potential they hold, I want to play an active role in ensuring every child in Sparta receives the best education possible, one that prepares them for the future while instilling values of community, respect and integrity.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Infrastructure and modernization: I aim to assess and improve our school facilities, ensuring they are up-to-date, safe and conducive to learning. This includes addressing any overcrowding issues and ensuring our children have access to modern technology.

2) Teacher support and development: Our educators are the backbone of our system, and I want to ensure they have the resources, training and support they need to excel in their roles and provide the best education to our students.

3) Open communication: I believe in a transparent board that actively communicates with parents, staff and the wider community. I will work toward improving channels of communication, ensuring everyone is informed and can actively participate in the decision-making process.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I bring a combination of professional experience and community involvement to the table. With years of experience in management and team leadership, I understand how to drive initiatives forward effectively.

Furthermore, as an active member of the Sparta community, having volunteered in various capacities, I am deeply connected to the concerns and aspirations of our residents.

I am committed to listening to all voices and finding solutions that reflect our collective vision for Sparta’s educational future.

Background and qualifications

Over the years, I’ve been involved in various community initiatives in Sparta, from youth mentorship programs to community development projects.

My educational background in public administration has equipped me with the skills to oversee complex projects and ensure resources are used efficiently.

Combined with my passion for education and the future of our youth, I am prepared and motivated to serve the Sparta community on the Board of Education.

LEEANNE PITZER

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am an incumbent running for a full three-year term after being elected to a one-year term last year as part of the Students First slate.

I am running for re-election after seeing firsthand just how much attention the Sparta Township Public Schools district needs. I would like to continue my work focusing on putting the well-being and success of all students first.

I have chosen to run as an independent candidate so I may focus solely on the issues that are of the utmost importance in the district and to all Sparta stakeholders, completely devoid of any personal, religious, or political aspirations and agendas.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Finalizing a solution to our overcrowding issues at Alpine Elementary School along with addressing all of our outdated elementary school facilities

2) Requesting fiscal responsibility and proper management of our district’s budget from our administration to avoid another unprecedented tax raise to all Sparta taxpayers

3) Improved communication from our administration throughout our district and an increase in transparency to all parents/guardians on all issues affecting any aspect of their child’s experience while in school.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

After being on the BOE for the past nine months, I have been provided an “insider’s view” of how our district functions, what challenges our district currently faces and what role a BOE member has in ensuring our district is well-run.

I have two young children who both attend Sparta Public Schools so I am extremely vested in the success of our district.

I am able to make difficult decisions that I feel represent the best interests of the students of Sparta. I believe a strong foundation to any community starts and ends with the education of its children and I feel it is imperative that our district focuses on back-to-basics fundamental education to prepare our students to be successful in their future endeavors.

Background and Qualifications

I have called Sparta home for 40 years and attended Sparta Public Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade.

I am a longtime volunteer within the schools as a class mom, PTO member and special-needs advocate. I was a member of the Return to School Parent Feedback Group led by Superintendent Matthew Beck.

I am heavily involved in the Sparta community by serving on the Sparta Recreation Advisory Committee, as a founding member of Sparta Helps Healthcare Heroes, as the founder and administrator of the Sparta Special Needs Parents/Caregivers Facebook Group, and a volunteer at the Sparta VFW Post 7248.

Disclaimer: The above statements are made in my capacity as a private citizen and not in my capacity as a board member. These statements are also not representative of the board or its individual members and solely represent my own personal opinion.

CHAD WOOD

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

During my senior year of high school, I got my first glimpse of the board through my role as student representative. I had a general awareness of how our board was supposed to run, but frankly, I saw the immediate need for a younger voice at the table.

I am fearful for the future of our Sparta schools, and we’re at a key moment that will drive our schools to thrive or fail.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Our schools need nonpartisan support. We need to re-establish the trust in our community by bridging the networks we already have.

Once elected, I would aim to revitalize our Sparta Education Foundation (and committees alike) to help our school budgetary concerns in this time of crisis. There are valuable tools at the board’s disposal that are being blatantly underutilized.

I would close the divide between board members and student participation on the board, encouraging a space where student comment is actually regarded, especially with matters that specifically pertain to them.

I would be proactive, not reactive. I would open the lines of communication with all constituents and address current matters at the table transparently, without a private agenda.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Our board’s current fiscal state is extremely alarming. While we’re on the precipice of calling for a referendum to find a solution for our Alpine School building, rallying together as a Sparta community has never been more important.

As a student leader and young adult, I’ve fostered robust relationships with fellow students, alumni, educators, administrators and parents. We need voices that are truly supporting the well-being of our schools and students, that will bring together our community in the common best interests of our district. I plan to be that voice.

Background and qualifications

Growing up in Sparta has allowed me to appreciate the safety and beauty in our town and the strength in our school district.

Living here has given me the opportunity to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, where helping others has become a leading principle in my moral compass.

During my time on the board, I’ve never been afraid to address the board with my thoughts or concerns despite tremendous pushback.

I am a leader concerned with pragmatism and middle ground, not political parties and ideology.