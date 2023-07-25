727SI Milestones. In education

• Kaitlyn Jannuzzi of Sparta graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and philosophy from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. She was named to the spring dean’s list, which recognizes students with a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.5.

• Conor Mitnick of Sparta graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in management from Kean University in Union.

• Jake Zerillo of Sparta graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in management from Kean University, Union.

• Nicole Plantamura of Sparta graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kean University in Union.

• Anthony Broccoletti of Sparta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Kean University in Union.

• Jacob Sedar of Sparta graduated with a a bachelor’s degree in information technology from Kean University in Union.

• Bianca Wargo of Sparta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Kean University in Union.

• Caroline Kepler of Sparta graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. She was named to the spring dean’s list, which recognizes students with a GPA of at least 3.6.

• Ryan Scott of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.

• Kylie Blake of Sparta was named to the spring President’s Honors List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. A GPA of 4.0 was required.

• Nolan Niziol of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.

• Parker Williamson of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

• Todd Cummings of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. It requires a GPA of at least 3.6.

• Savannah Rode of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. A GPA of at least 3.5 was needed.

• Stephen Oberle of Sparta was named to the spring President’s Honors List at West Virginia University in Morgantown.

• Joseph Mazich of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pa. A GPA of at least 3.5 was required.