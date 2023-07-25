x
727SI Milestones. In education

| 25 Jul 2023 | 05:09

    Kaitlyn Jannuzzi of Sparta graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and philosophy from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. She was named to the spring dean’s list, which recognizes students with a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.5.

    Conor Mitnick of Sparta graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in management from Kean University in Union.

    Jake Zerillo of Sparta graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in management from Kean University, Union.

    Nicole Plantamura of Sparta graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kean University in Union.

    Anthony Broccoletti of Sparta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Kean University in Union.

    Jacob Sedar of Sparta graduated with a a bachelor’s degree in information technology from Kean University in Union.

    Bianca Wargo of Sparta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Kean University in Union.

    Caroline Kepler of Sparta graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. She was named to the spring dean’s list, which recognizes students with a GPA of at least 3.6.

    Ryan Scott of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.

    Kylie Blake of Sparta was named to the spring President’s Honors List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. A GPA of 4.0 was required.

    Nolan Niziol of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.

    Parker Williamson of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

    Todd Cummings of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. It requires a GPA of at least 3.6.

    Savannah Rode of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. A GPA of at least 3.5 was needed.

    Stephen Oberle of Sparta was named to the spring President’s Honors List at West Virginia University in Morgantown.

    Joseph Mazich of Sparta was named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pa. A GPA of at least 3.5 was required.