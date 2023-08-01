x
    8 running for Sparta school board

Eight candidates, including the high school student representative to the board for the 2022-23 school year, filed to run for three seats on the Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbent Walter Knapp did not seek re-election.

Incumbent LeeAnne Pitzer is running on her own, while incumbent Christina Keiling is part of a slate with Dana Dumpert and Robert Meara.

Also running on a slate are Chad Wood, the former student representative who graduated in June; Jennifer “Lonsky” Grana; and Kaitlin Gagnon.

Niamh “Mahon” Grano also is a candidate.

Monday, July 31 was the deadline for candidates to file petitions to have their names on the ballot.