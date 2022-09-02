9/11 ceremonies and remembrances

New Jersey:

Newton: County residents and college students are invited to attend a ceremony at Sussex County Community College’s 9/11 Memorial on the Connor Green on Sunday, September 11, at 9 a.m.: 1 College Hill Rd. Newton, N.J.

Oak Ridge: Jefferson Township’s Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, hosted by Boy Scout Troop 151, is at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, at the township’s 9/11 Monument at the Jefferson Municipal Complex: 1033 Weldon Rd. Oak Ridge, N.J.

Vernon: Vernon’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Veterans Memorial Park: 50 Vernon Crossing Rd. Glenwood, N.J.

Hampton: The Hampton Township Committee is holding a Patriot Day food drive to help local families suffering from food insecurity. Between 12 and 4 p.m., drop off donations all Patriot Day weekend (September 10 and 11) at the Hampton Township Community and Senior Center at the Hampton Township Municipal Complex at 1 Rumsey Way.

New York:

Montgomery: Orange County’s September 11th Patriot Day ceremony is at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 at the Orange County Arboretum: 211 NY-416, Montgomery, N.Y.

Goshen: There will be a 9/11 Lantern Lighting at dusk on Sunday, September 11 at Social Island: 939 Pulaski Hwy, Goshen, N.Y.

Florida: The Village of Florida 9/11 Remembrance is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at the Fireman’s Memorial: 33 S Main Street, Florida, N.Y.

Slate Hill: A 9/11 Memorial Service hosted by Wawayanda Fire Company & Slate Hill Fire Department will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, at Minisink Valley High School: 2320 US-6, Slate Hill, N.Y.

Wallkill: The Town of Wallkill will host a 9/11 Memorial Service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, at Veterans Memorial Park: corner of Route 17-M and Highland Ave., Middletown, N.Y.