9 Sparta High School students honored

Nine Sparta High School students were named Commended Students in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program, Principal Edward Lazzara said Monday, Nov. 6.

They are Ian Bellush, Charles Canzoniero, Lorayne Gulbrandsen, Ayush Iyer, Gaayathri Nadarajah, McKaele Reekie, Nathaniel Rogoff, Surekha Selvaraj and Dean Stas.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

Although they will not continue in the 2024 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2024 competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.