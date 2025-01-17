‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’ onstage this weekend

Sparta Middle School will present “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” on Jan. 17-19 at Sparta High School, 70 W. Mountain Road.

The musical is an updated retelling of the classic Lewis Carroll stories.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children at the door.

A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, with a meet-and-greet, tea party and performance, is planned at 1 p.m. Jan. 18.

Table seats are $10 and include a treat and beverage. Admission is $5 for a regular seat and no treat or beverage.