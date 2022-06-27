Alpine Elementary School principal announces resignation

Alpine Elementary School in Sparta will need a new principal, as Principal Giuseppe Leone has resigned from his position to become the superintendent of the Roseland School District in Essex County.

Superintendent Matthew Beck said on June 23 he received Leone’s resignation shortly before that day’s Board of Education meeting and added him at the meeting to the resignation portion of the personnel agenda, which was approved that same night.

“It’s bittersweet because he’s beloved for what he’s always done for the district,” Beck said. “It’s great for him because he’s moving on to a bigger position.”

He requested that the Board of Education accept Leone’s resignation with “best wishes and congratulations.”

Leone’s resignation will be effective 60 days from June 23, or as soon as the district can grant him his release.

Beck said he is exploring multiple options to fill the position but declined to say anymore. He said he had some notice and knew Leone’s resignation was coming.

Leone had just completed his 10th year as Alpine Elementary School principal and his 21st year in education. Before coming to Sparta, he was an elementary school teacher in Newark.