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Annual Earth Day festival held in Sparta

Sparta. Simple Bare Necessities hosted its annual Earth Day event.

Sparta /
| 20 Apr 2026 | 02:01
    Kathy and Bob Wilson of Fred represented Ridge and Valley Conservancy.
    Kathy and Bob Wilson of Fred represented Ridge and Valley Conservancy. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Mikaela Turner, the owner of Simple Bare Necessities, stands with Jenn Petrie of Byram.
    Mikaela Turner, the owner of Simple Bare Necessities, stands with Jenn Petrie of Byram. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Neil Sauerwein of Sparta stands in front of a table.
    Neil Sauerwein of Sparta stands in front of a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)