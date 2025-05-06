Applicants for council seat sought

In the wake of Dan Chiariello’s resignation from the Township Council, residents may apply for the open seat by filling out an application online at spartanj.org

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 9.

Chiariello said he resigned late last month for personal reasons.

He was elected to the council in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. He served as mayor in 2023.

His second term was due to expire Dec. 31, 2026.

“We have advertised the position for appointment,” said Mayor Neill Clark. “If a majority of the council can agree on someone to appoint, that person will serve until the election is held in November 2025, and that election is simply to fill the unexpired term of Dan Chiariello.

“The winner of that election will take the seat upon certification of the election. They will serve until the election of November 2026, at which point an election will be held for a full-term beginning January 2027.”

If the council cannot agree on an appointee, the seat will remain open until after the election in November.