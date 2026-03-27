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Area educators honored

Lafayette. An education-based Woman of the Year event on March 24 at the Farmstead Golf Club in Lafayette.

Newton /
| 27 Mar 2026 | 02:21
    <b>Julie Clantson of Newton, Kory Loyola of High Point Regional High School and Jessica Musilli of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District win awards.</b>
    Julie Clantson of Newton, Kory Loyola of High Point Regional High School and Jessica Musilli of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District win awards. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Deborah Fagan and Ellen Kirchner, both of the Sussex-Wantage School District, pose for a photo.</b>
    Deborah Fagan and Ellen Kirchner, both of the Sussex-Wantage School District, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Sue Sisco and Jane Gamutan, both of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District, pose for a photo.</b>
    Sue Sisco and Jane Gamutan, both of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Maureen Warden of the Sussex-Wantage School District, Stacy Yanko of the Hopatcong School District and Antoinette Blaustein of the NJEA pose for a photo.</b>
    Maureen Warden of the Sussex-Wantage School District, Stacy Yanko of the Hopatcong School District and Antoinette Blaustein of the NJEA pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Angela DeLucca, the Sussex County Association President and Getta Bakker, Executive Committee, pose for a photo.</b>
    Angela DeLucca, the Sussex County Association President and Getta Bakker, Executive Committee, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)