Art students design ornaments

Sparta High School art students and members of the National Art Honor Society helped decorate the New Jersey state tree this year.

Each state has a tree near the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

That national tree was lit Dec. 5 during a ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House. Sparta High School art teacher Christine O’Brien-Mase attended the event.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

The trees will be on view until Jan. 1.

More than 30 Sparta High School students created designs, and 22 were chosen to be copied onto ornaments.

Giselle Faria’s drawing of a New Jersey diner was among them; it is highlighted online at thenationaltree.org/ornaments/

Other students who participated are Catherine Marussich, Kathleen Eisenhardt, Julia Miller, Lauren Ellrott, Nate Burke, Elise Uitdenhowen, Josh Brancy, Olivia Friesen, Sam Spaldi, Paige Bunkers, Ashley Louissaint, Alexa Hitchuk, Emily Dalcamo, Julia Bollard, Lynnessa Marrow, Kacy Biddiscombe, Chloe Rullis, Lyla Horowitz, Milena Oberle, Maggie Higgins, Alex Maresca, Kaitlyn Rodriguez, Aiden Agront, KJ DiStefano, Xavier Ramirez, Theo Pierce, Marcus Milone, Alex Maresca, Brooke Joy, Sarah Darmiento, Jade Pizarro, Evelyn Andres, Zach Frisina, George Kyriakou, Grady Gaines, Amaya McCray and Robert Schweizer.