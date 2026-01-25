x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Arts & Heritage Council celebrates anniversary

Newton. The Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council celebrated its 55th anniversary on Saturday with an art show, featuring about 35 artists.

Newton /
| 25 Jan 2026 | 03:31
    <b>George Lightcap of Hardyston looks at artwork.</b>
    George Lightcap of Hardyston looks at artwork. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Christ FitzSimmons of Sparta poses with a Scowl Box.</b>
    Christ FitzSimmons of Sparta poses with a Scowl Box. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Jax Kwok of Morristown poses in front of his painting, The Grand Dance.</b>
    Jax Kwok of Morristown poses in front of his painting, "The Grand Dance." ( Photo: Maria Kovic)