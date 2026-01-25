Home
Arts & Heritage Council celebrates anniversary
Newton. The Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council celebrated its 55th anniversary on Saturday with an art show, featuring about 35 artists.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 25 Jan 2026 | 03:31
George Lightcap of Hardyston looks at artwork.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Christ FitzSimmons of Sparta poses with a Scowl Box.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jax Kwok of Morristown poses in front of his painting, "The Grand Dance."
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Christ FitzSimmons
2
George Lightcap
3
Hardyston
4
Jax Kwok
5
maria kovic
6
Morristown
7
Newton
8
Sparta
9
Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council
