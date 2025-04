At the library

The Sparta Public Library will offer spring break activities for children and families beginning Monday, April 21.

In addition to its usual schedule of programs, drop-in sessions will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. daily.

Monday, April 21

Storybook Crafts: 11 a.m. Recommended for ages 2-5. Registration required.

Book Nook: 11:45 a.m. Recommended for ages 5-7. Registration required.

S.T.E.M. Station: 1 to 3 p.m. Ages 3+. No registration required. Parent supervision required.

Tuesday, April 22

Oversized Games: 1 to 3 p.m. Ages 3+. No registration required. Parent supervision required.

Wednesday, April 23

Family Movie Matinee: “Dog Man.” 10:30 a.m. All ages. Registration required. Parent supervision required.

Art Cart: 1 to 3 p.m. Ages 2+. No registration required. Parent supervision required.

Thursday, April 24

Lapsit Storytime for Babies: 10 a.m. Recommended for ages 1 and 2. No registration required.

Family Storytime: 11a.m. Recommended for ages 3-6. No registration required.

Button Maker: 1 to 3 p.m. Make a button. Ages 3+. No registration required. Parent supervision required.

Friday, April 25

Lego League: 1 to 3 p.m. Ages 3+. No registration required. Parent supervision required.

On Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3D printer training for ages 10+. Registration required.

All events are free and open to the public. Registration is required for select programs.

For information or to sign up, go online to spartalibrary.com