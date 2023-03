Author Cyndie Spiegel will debut her new book, “Microjoys: Finding Hope (Especially) When Life is Not Okay,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at Sparta Books, 29 Center St.

Spiegel tells how she discovered joy in small everyday moments during the most difficult years of her life.

After a question-and-answer period, she will autograph all books purchased at the event.

Admission is free.

Call Sparta Books at 973-729-6200 for information.