Autumn Equinox program for children is Saturday

The Sparta Historical Society welcomes students, ages 7-11, to celebrate the 2023 Autumn Equinox from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Equinox is the official day marking the end of summer, when day and night are almost equal.

In this workshop, each student will create a “fall” hand-warming animal friend to keep fingers toasty warm. Afterward, day and night will share the stage with a cast of shadow puppets as students bring a magical folktale to life.

The group will share a harvest treat before departing.

The instructor is Sheri Verrill, a published playwright, creative arts instructor, lifelong puppeteer and former director of the Little Lost Arts Theatre.

The event is limited to 20 students. Advance registration and payment is due by Sunday, Sept. 17.

The cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Make checks payable to Sparta Historical Society and mail to P.O. Box 312, Sparta, NJ 07871. Please send email or call us to reserve your spot.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Rte. 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta.

For information, go online to www.vankirkmuseum.org

The fall exhibit, “Lenni-Lenape 1600-1780 AD,” will be open the second and fourth Sundays of each month through Dec. 10.

For information or personal tour requests, call 973-726-0883 or send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com

Funding for the student program has been made available in part by the New Jersey Art Commission through the County Arts Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council. Funding for the fall exhibit has been made available in part by the New Jersey Arts & Culture Community Foundation.