Avondoglio honored at gala

Mark Avondoglio, owner of Perona Farms, received the 2025 Award of Distinction at the third annual Michael DeVito Jr. Scholarship Gala, hosted by ERC Charities, on Jan. 30.

The gala was held at Perona Farms in Andover.

Avondoglio was honored for his altruistic and humanitarian involvement, service and commitment to the local community.

The 2025 Michael DeVito Jr. Scholarship was awarded to a person enrolled at Second Home Day Habilitation Center.

The gala is one of two annual events hosted by ERC Charities to raise awareness and funds to benefit children and adults with special needs.

The 2025 annual All Fore the Kids Golf Outing will be May 5 at Black Oak Golf Club in Long Valley.

Proceeds from both events support Northern Hills Academy in Sparta and Second Home Day Habilitation.

ERC Charities was founded in 2017 by Salvatore Dispenziere III of Elite Retirement Consultants in Sparta to honor the legacy left by his aunt Lorraine DeVito, who advocated for care, compassion and awareness for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.