B’nai Shalom of Sussex County — building community in northwest NJ

B’nai Shalom of Sussex County is an energized and active synagogue tucked away in northwest New Jersey. With the High Holidays soon approaching, the synagogue is excited to announce its Rabbi-in-Residence program with Rabbi Andrew Hechtman.

Rabbi Hechtman will join B’nai Shalom’s Cantor Rebecca Zwiebel on the Bima for a full schedule of High Holiday services and will also engage the congregation for a community dinner and special religious school programming, as well. All prospective members will receive free High Holiday tickets and a one-year complimentary membership.

B’nai Shalom of Sussex County also offers services for all significant holidays and bi-weekly Friday evening and Saturday morning Sabbath services, as well as a religious school. A synagogue representative expressed pride in the religious school. “It is a growing and vibrant learning community, dedicated to providing quality Jewish education for the children of our area.”

Religious School meets weekly on Sunday mornings and provides religious instruction for children from pre-K up through their Bar/Bat Mitzvah. The goals of the school include “raising the level of Jewish consciousness and enabling them to take their places as knowledgeable and caring members of the Jewish and local communities.”

With its history dating back over 100 years ago, B’nai Shalom of Sussex County has deep roots as the oldest Jewish congregation in Sussex County. However, it is also ready for the future!

B’nai Shalom of Sussex County considers itself a traditional, yet progressive congregation “committed to engaging its members, creating a warm and welcoming family atmosphere and enriching its surrounding community, as well.”

It aligns its practices with aspects of both the Conservative and Reform movements of Judaism. The congregation is looking forward to the future, with innovative programming, increased membership and community outreach.

Historically, and especially throughout the past few years, B’nai Shalom of Sussex County has been committed to its community, actively participating in food drives, gift card collection for needy families, and coat/clothing drives as well.

As the congregation looks to the future, they are excited for what lies ahead. They plan to build on their already strong congregation, welcome and engage newcomers to the area, and work with their neighbors to build a stronger community for all.

B’nai Shalom of Sussex County has locations in both Franklin and Newton. For more information about the synagogue, religious school, High Holidays or upcoming events, reach out to bnai.shalom.sussex.nj@gmail.com.