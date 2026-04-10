Baby Beginnings Fair to offer infant safety tips, resources for new parents

Healthcare expert Lorrie Koonz will discuss infant first aid and safety during a Baby Beginnings Fair hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Wednesday, April 22, at 1 p.m.

The event is designed for pregnant women and parents of newborns, offering access to a range of resources aimed at supporting early childhood health and development. Attendees can learn about positive parenting techniques, family-focused activities and other topics related to raising young children.

Organizers said the fair will include lunch, free baby items, prizes and giveaways.

The Baby Beginnings Fair is part of the Family Connects NJ program, which complements Project Self-Sufficiency’s existing services for families, including home visitation programs, monthly “Mommy Parties” and Parent Cafes.

“We are excited to be offering these innovative and fun gatherings to the community,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “Pregnant women and parents of young children have a great need for accurate information about a host of topics, and the Family Connects NJ Baby Beginnings Fairs will allow them to receive up-to-date health and wellness advice, as well as free items for baby and family.”

Pregnant women and parents of young children can register for the event or learn more about available programs by calling 973-940-3500.