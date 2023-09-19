x
Back to the Renaissance

SPARTA. Festival-goers don costumes and personas to take part in the medieval world.

Newton /
| 19 Sep 2023 | 11:18
    SR1 Hannah Salny, left, and Brianna Ottensman, both of Newton, in their costumes at the Sparta Renaissance Festival. (Photo by Deirdre Mastandrea)
    SR2 From left are Cody Meks, Erin Wallace, Madi Lush, Stevie Guevara and Lichen Balay, all students from Arcadia University in Phildelphia. (Photos by Deirdre Mastandrea)
    SR3 From left are Emily Kyzer, 6; Bek Yanez and Amanda DeGroat, all of Newton.
    SR4 A girl stands next to the Fairy Jugglers.
    SR4 Most of the people at the festival come in costume.
    SR5 From left are Marker Hammer and Emily Barron, both of Branchville; Mercedes Koppenaal of Hampton; and Lillie Oyiti and Cody Mele, both of Lake Hopatcong.
    From left are Chris and Jes Ghostlaw of Nutley and Angela Rose of Iselin with Damien, 2.
    Back to the Renaissance
For three weekends in September, Camp Sacajawea on White Lake Road in Sparta has been transformed into a medieval world filled with jousting, jesters and fairy parades.

Arriving in Renaissance-era or mystical regalia, crowds have descended on the Sparta Renaissance Festival on Sept. 9-10 and Sept. 16-17. The final weekend is Sept. 23-24.

Renaissance fairs are known for guest participation, as the majority of visitors take on the role of a character from that time. The Sparta fair holds true to this culture and does not disappoint.

The entertainment is interactive and includes the “Juggling Fairy Show,” the Pieces of 8 a capella singers and “Shakespeare Approves.”

There is a daily fairy parade that proceeds throughout the grounds. Medieval food, music and vendors also are available.

The festival attracts local visitors as well as those who travel a distance for the experience.

Lichen Balay and Cody Meks came to the fair with their friends from Arcadia University in Philadelphia. They were introduced to the world of Renaissance fairs when they were in middle school and immediately were hooked.

Today, both create their own costumes and help friends make theirs as well.

Balay explained that the costume is far more than what you wear to a fair. In the Renaissance fair community, a costume becomes a persona that travels with you from event to event.

“You develop a theme or character. Then people start to recognize you and your costume.”

When it comes to the Renaissance fair culture, Hannah Salny, also known as Fairy Parsley Luna, of Newton, believes that the Sparta Renaissance Festival is uniquely special.

“This fair is the most magical one I’ve ever been to. The volunteers believe. It’s a passion project,” she said.

Although Salny has attended many Renaissance festivals, the Sparta festival is the only one where she works because of that passion, which she shares.

She pointed out that the Sparta event is very family friendly, unlike some fairs that are more focused on adults. Many activities are child-centered and the entire event is more G-rated for younger guests.

For information about the festival, go online to https://www.spartanjrenfaire.com

