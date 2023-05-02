‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ to be performed at Veritas Christian Academy

Veritas Christian Academy’s spring musical, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and $10 for children up to age 16. To buy them online, go to https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/veritas-christian-academy/643045d5d93ffd0e490fea7d/tickets

The lead roles went to senior Abby Hipolit as Belle, junior Ben Ryan as the Beast and junior Gunner Andersen as Gaston.

The show is directed by longtime Veritas drama teacher Sara Bartlett.

The student cast gained insight and inspiration from experts, such as former Broadway star of “Beauty and the Beast” Christopher Monteleone, who came to a rehearsal to talk about his approach to bringing iconic roles to the big stage.

Monteleone played both the Beast and Gaston at various points for the Broadway show.

Also, Darren Lawson, dean of fine arts at Bob Jones University, who just finished directing the musical production there, visited Veritas to share how he approached the musical on the collegiate stage.

During five performances, more than 12,000 visitors came to see the school’s production.

Lawson shared clips from his show with the Veritas cast to help them visualize aspects of the production and offered insight on making the show a success.