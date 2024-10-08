x
Blessing of the animals

Sparta /
| 08 Oct 2024 | 09:21
    The Rev. Dr. Jack DiMatteo blesses a dog named Kingston. The annual blessing of the animals is held near Oct. 4, the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, a patron saint of animals. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The Rev. Dr. Jack DiMatteo of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Sparta blesses a rabbit named Lucky on Saturday, Oct. 5. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The Rev. A. Richard Carton blesses animals Sunday, Oct. 6 at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta. More than 40 animals received a blessing as well as a treat courtesy of Waggmore, Maxwell and Molly, and Sparta Pet Shoppe &amp; Spa. (Photo provided)
    The Rev. Dr. Jack DiMatteo blesses a dog named Toby in the church parking lot. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The Rev. Dr. Jack DiMatteo blesses a dog named Maverick. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The Rev. Dr. Jack DiMatteo blesses a dog named Sug. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The Rev. Dr. Jack DiMatteo blesses a dog named Shadow. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    (Photo by Maria Kovic)
