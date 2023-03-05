Boating safety course offered Monday, Tuesday in Sparta

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Lake Hopatcong will conduct boating safety courses at Lake Mohawk Country Club this month.

The first course will be Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7.

Classes are from 6 to 10 p.m. Attendance at both nights is required.

On completion, participants will receive their temporary New Jersey State Boating Safety certificate. A permanent certificate will be mailed to the student on receipt from the State Police Marine Bureau.

The course is presented by experienced volunteer instructors certified by both the U.S. Coast Guard and the New Jersey State Police.

The cost for the course is $75 and all texts, materials and state written exam are included.

To register, go online to http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=053-15-10&category=local-courses

There is a $5 discount for those who pay online before the course.

Credit cards cannot be accepted on the night of the course but cash, check or postal money order will be accepted.