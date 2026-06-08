Branchville Rotary donates $5,000 in hygiene products to Sussex County Food Bank

For the eighth consecutive year, members of the Branchville Rotary Club have helped stock the shelves of the Sussex County Food Bank with personal hygiene products that are often unavailable through traditional food assistance programs.

This year, the club will donate approximately $5,000 worth of items, including soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, feminine hygiene products and laundry detergent.

The effort is funded through a grant from Rotary District 7475, matching funds from the Branchville Rotary Club and discounts provided by Ocean State Job Lot.

Club members conduct shopping sprees at the Sparta store, filling multiple carts with personal care items before transporting the supplies to the food bank in Newton. Organizers said the donations address a critical need because products such as hygiene items are generally not covered by federal assistance programs, including SNAP, WIC and other food assistance benefits.

The club’s second shopping trip of the year was held Feb. 13, and the most recent took place March 13.

Rotary members said the annual initiative reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to supporting Sussex County residents facing financial hardship while helping meet essential household needs that often fall outside traditional food assistance programs.