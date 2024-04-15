x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Breakout Dance Competition

Sparta /
| 15 Apr 2024 | 08:02
    BD1 Alaina Sena and Arianna Koyfman of Impact Dance Studio on Staten Island pose at the Breakout Dance Competition at Sparta High School on Friday, April 12. The event continued through Sunday, April 14. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    BD1 Alaina Sena and Arianna Koyfman of Impact Dance Studio on Staten Island pose at the Breakout Dance Competition at Sparta High School on Friday, April 12. The event continued through Sunday, April 14. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Gabriella Rosado of Nicole Ventura’s Dance House of Brooklyn strikes a pose at the Breakout Dance Competition at Sparta High School.
    Gabriella Rosado of Nicole Ventura’s Dance House of Brooklyn strikes a pose at the Breakout Dance Competition at Sparta High School.
    Riley Dambra, Christina Lassen and Maya Rashid of Nicole Ventura’s Dance House of Brooklyn.
    Riley Dambra, Christina Lassen and Maya Rashid of Nicole Ventura’s Dance House of Brooklyn.
    Dancers from Starlight Dance Center of Nutley.
    Dancers from Starlight Dance Center of Nutley.