Bridge construction to start Monday

Construction on a replacement for the bridge carrying Main Street over the Wallkill River will begin on or about Monday, Aug. 5.

Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic and a detour will be in place during the construction, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

A temporary pedestrian bridge will be installed in place of the existing pedestrian bridge.

Sidewalks with Sparta Township streetscape elements will be on both sides of the new widened bridge.

The project is estimated to cost more than $1.4 million.

For information, contact Susan Delmar at the Sussex County Division of Engineering at 973-579-0430 or dpw@sussex.nj.us