Businesswomen to be honored

Virginia Toledo of Sparta will be honored by the Tri-County Scholarship Fund at 12th annual Women of Achievement Luncheon on Tuesday, April 29.

Toledo and Jessica Geller, co-founders of boutique interior design firm Toledo Geller in 2006, will be celebrated at the event at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster.

Founded nearly two decades ago, Toledo Geller, based in Franklin Lakes, creates turn-key, custom homes for clients who value exceptional design.

Toledo was trained in interior design and gained hands-on experience alongside her general contractor father.

A Brooklyn native and mother, she enjoys historical fiction. When she’s not designing, she loves spending time on the water,. She is renovating her Tudor Revival home in Sparta.

Geller moved from social work to interior design after renovating a children’s hospital playroom. A mother of three, she lives in Essex Fells, where she enjoys transforming her Dutch Colonial home. In her free time, she loves playing tennis and mahjong.

Prudence Pigott, president of Tri-County Scholarship Fund, said, “Our partner schools are dedicated to helping students discover and develop their unique talents, providing them with the foundation to excel in academics and beyond.

“Jessica Geller and Virginia Toledo’s journey of creativity and success reflects the spirit of our mission to nurture the gifts of each student and empower them to achieve their full potential.”

Other distinguished Women of Achievement honorees:

• Sonia Amorim, regional head of retail banking, Valley National Bank.

• Gladys Vonglahn, founder and chief executive, Gladys’ Cleaning Service.

• Gemma Giantomasi, partner, Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi Law.

For tickets to the luncheon, go online to tcsfund.org/2025woa or call 973-984-9600.