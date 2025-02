Pope John Players will present the musical “Bye Bye Birdie” from Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Performing Arts Center at Sussex Community College, 1 College Hill Drive, Newton.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $10 for students and senior citizens.

Purchase them online at bit.ly/414EP5T