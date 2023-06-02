Calling all green thumbs: The Kitchen Garden Tour is back

Are you gearing up to have a killer vegetable garden this summer? Nominate it to be on Dirt magazine’s 2023 Kitchen Garden Tour Sunday, August 13 at kitchengardentours.com.

Each year, gardeners throughout Orange and Sussex County sign up to be a destination on the Kitchen Garden Tour. All size gardens are welcome; the only requirement is that it needs to grow food.

How it works

Now in its ninth year, Dirt magazine’s Kitchen Garden Tour is back, celebrating backyard food growers -- and empowering others to start plotting their own produce.

The one-day event starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 13. Equipped with a map featuring descriptions of each participating garden, ticketholders embark on a self-guided tour to see up to a dozen local backyard food gardens. They hop from from one veggie patch to the next, picking up tips from gardeners along the way, until 4 p.m.

Then, gardeners and ticketholders meet up at Meadow Blues in Chester, N.Y. for the after party and reception, where they vote for their favorite gardens while enjoying live music and locally crafted beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres. Prizes are awarded to the top gardens each year – but everyone celebrates the harvest.

To nominate a garden, buy tickets or find more information visit www.KitchenGardenTours.com.