Car show in Sparta

Sparta /
| 09 Oct 2023 | 12:57
    A variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles were entered in the Sparta Historical Society's annual Car Show on Sunday, Oct. 8. (Photos by Nancy Madasci)
    The show was held in the Sparta Middle School parking lot.
    Nick Stewart shows off his 1940 motorcycle. It originally was sold through Sears catalog.
    Joe Warner sits in the Sparta Historical Society’s Model T.
    A Dodge Viper was chosen as the best car in the show.
    Sandy and Jen Smith stand by Sandy’s red Austen Healey and blue Cobra.
