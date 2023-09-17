Car show planned Sunday

The Sparta Historical Society will hold its eighth car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 in the parking lot of Sparta Middle School, 36 Main St.

The theme is Mustangs.

Food by the Sparta Veterans on Foreign Wars will be available for purchase.

Admission is free; donations are welcome.

The show is expected to feature antique, classic and one-of-kind cars.

There will be no judging or trophies but attendees may vote for a People’s Choice Award.

The Van Kirk Homestead Museum also will be opened. The fall exhibit is called “Lenni-Lenape Life.” On loan from archaeologist and scholar John Kraft, the exhibit efatures the history and lifestyle of the indigenous people of Sussex County from 1600 to 1780.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta. It will be open Sundays, Oct. 8, and 22, Nov. 12 and 26, and Dec. 10.

For information or group reservations, call 973-726-0883, go online to www.vankirkmuseum.org or send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com

Funding for the car show has been made available in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission as administered through Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council. Funding for the exhibit has been made available in part by the New Jersey Arts & Culture Community Foundation.