Celebrate Life Luncheon will be May 8 in Sparta

Marcello and Jill Pedalino of Sparta will host their annual Celebrate Life Luncheon from noon to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at the Mohawk House in Sparta.

They previously held it in Bridgewater for nine years.

At the luncheon, which raises money for the Wounded Warrior Project, they present five Very Inspirational Person (VIP) awards to individuals who are making a difference in the community and positively affecting the lives of others.

Tickets are $150 per person. They may be purchased online at marcellopedalino.com/bookstore/celebrate-life-luncheon-24