Challenger Baseball League founder honored

The second annual Michael DeVito Jr. Scholarship Gala, hosted by ERC Charities, was held Jan. 31 at Perona Farms in Andover.

Scott Greco received the 2024 Award of Distinction for founding the Sparta Challenger Baseball League in 2023.

The Challenger Baseball League provides a tailored baseball program for special-needs children, allowing all children within the community the opportunity to play.

The 2024 Michael De Vito Jr. Scholarship was awarded to an individual enrolled at Second Home Day Habilitation Center.

The gala is one of two annual events hosted by ERC Charities to raise awareness and funds to benefit children and adults with special needs.

The 2024 annual All Fore the Kids Golf Outing is scheduled for May 13 at Black Oak Golf Club in Long Valley.

Proceeds from both events support Northern Hills Academy in Sparta and Second Home Day Habilitation.

ERC Charities was founded in 2017 by Salvatore Dispenziere III of Elite Retirement Consultants in Sparta as a way to honor the legacy left by his aunt, Lorraine DeVito, who advocated for care, compassion and awareness for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.