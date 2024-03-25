Home
Home
News
Local News
Charity Plunge at Lake Mohawk
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 25 Mar 2024 | 08:39
CP1 The Charity Plunge into Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Sunday, March 24 was sponsored by Sparta Elks Lodge #2356. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
CP2 Those who took the plunge head back out of the water. The temperature was 34 degrees at noon Sunday.
CP3 Yosh Hadley, left, and Bobbi Landrock pose with a polar bear.
CP4 The annual event raises funds for the Elks’ Camp Moore for special children.
CP5
Yosh Hadley
Ashley Storms, Victoria Piszczek and Janine Saba, members of the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, sell cookies at the event.
