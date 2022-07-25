Check out local artist Donna Sanderson at George Segale Studios

If you’re a lover of art, or just nature and animals in general, you won’t want to miss the one-night event for local artist Donna Sanderson. On Thursday, August 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. the George Segale Studios will be celebrating the opening reception of Sanderson’s work, which will be on display at the studio for the entire month of August.

Sanderson is a realist, painting primarily with watercolors. She enjoys painting seascapes, landscapes, flowers, animals, and pet portraits. She will also do commissioned work upon request.

The George Segale Studios is located at 14 Winona Parkway, Sparta, NJ.

You can check out more of Sanderson’s work at donnasandersonfineart.com.