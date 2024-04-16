Chess team wins three titles

The Sparta High School chess team took several titles at the 2024 National High School Championships held April 5-7 in Baltimore, Md.

The team, led by Imad Panjwani’s undefeated fifth-place finish, won the U1600 national title in the contest sponsored by the U.S. Chess Federation. Other team members were Griffin Brawer, Ian Bellush, Ayush Iyer, Vaiden Pollard and Rowan Mendel.

Brendan Wick won the U1200, going undefeated in seven games. He is Sparta’s first undefeated champion. Wick, an 11th-grader, is homeschooled and has played on the high school team for three years.

Rowan Mendel also placed first in the U1400 Speed Chess Championship.

Chloe Brawer, Surekha Selvaraj and Aneesh Iyer also represented Sparta High School.

Most of the players will be graduating this year after playing with the team since primary school.

They are coached by Tom Murray.