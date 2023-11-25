Chess tournament today at Sparta library

A chess tournament, hosted by Chess for Charity, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Sparta Public Library, 22 Woodport Road.

There will be three rounds in the tournament, which is a fundraiser for the Ramapough Lunaape Nation.

The entry fee is $25 online until Friday, Nov. 24, then $30 on Nov. 25, when registration will be 9 to 9:45 a.m.

First-place medals for the winners of each quad, and pizza for all participants.

For information, go online to https://new.uschess.org/chess-charity-fundraiser-ramapo-lunaape-nation