Chiariello elected mayor, Clark deputy mayor

Two new council members were sworn in to four-year terms at the annual reorganization meeting Jan. 5, and they joined new Mayor Daniel Chiariello in a voting bloc that removed some longtime volunteers from their positions.

Dean Blumetti, Neill Clark and Chiariello took the oath of office before the council elected Chiariello as mayor and Clark as deputy mayor.

Councilwoman Molly Whilesmith did not seek re-election.

Chiariello, Clark and Blumetti defeated four other candidates, including former Mayor David Smith, in the Nov. 8 election.

Councilwoman Christine Quinn and Councilman Josh Hertzberg found themselves on the losing side of several votes as the council reviewed appointments to various boards and commissions.

Chiariello, Clark and Blumetti voted against reappointing George Parker, Ted Gall and John Kollar to the Planning Board. Parker, who had been chairman of the Zoning Board, also was ousted from that position.

Quinn pointed out that by removing Parker and Gall, “you’re removing about 38 years of historical, legacy knowledge from the boards.”

Township Attorney Tom Ryan advised Clark not to vote on appointments to the planning and zoning boards because of a possible conflict of interest related to his lawsuit against the town on behalf of residents opposed to the proposed Diamond Chip Realty warehouse.

Clark disagreed, saying he has no conflict and adding that he plans to withdraw his name from the suit, which is before the state Appellate Division.

No one was appointed to the Economic Development Committee. Chiariello said he wanted to review the goals of that panel before staffing it.

The township’s Technology Committee met a similar fate.

Hertzberg defended the Economic Development Committee, saying it is a voice for small businesses.

Chiariello said the council meetings would begin at 7:30 p.m. The time previously was moved to 7 p.m. to aid municipal employees who work a full day, then must return for the meetings.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly said former Mayor David Smith did not run for re-election. He was among the candidates who lost Nov. 8.