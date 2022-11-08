x
Chiariello re-elected in Sparta; Smith voted out

| 08 Nov 2022 | 11:57
Seth Dunn 849
Dave Smith 2,413
Christopher Hantson 2,396
Tara Callahan-Lisa 2,623
Daniel M. Chiariello 4,911
Neill W. Clark 4,778
Dean A. Blumetti 4,573