Christmas tree lighting in Sparta
Dave Smith
Sparta
| 05 Dec 2023 | 04:52
Santa arrives for Sparta’s annual Christmas tree lighting Dec. 1 at Town Hall. At right is Jeanne Montemarano, the township’s recreation director.
Giada Winston, a student at Elisa Girlando Studios, sings during the ceremony.
Foster Pierson, 4, makes an ornament.
Residents wait for hot chocolate provided by Starbucks.
Police Chief Jeffery McCarrick poses with his daugher Piper, 8.
Chris and Ursula Garrett with their children Adrian, 7, and Neil, 4, pose by a truck decorated for the holiday.
From left, Mayor Daniel Chiariello, Santa and Councilwoman Christine Quinn prepare to light the Christmas tree. (Photos by Dave Smith)
The lighted tree stands in front of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7248 in Sparta.
There was popcorn for the crowd.
Lorelei Mahoney, a student at Elisa Girlando Studios, sings during the ceremony.
Becca Fasano, a student at Elisa Girlando Studios, sings during the ceremony.
From left, Kelly Giannantonio, Jeanne Montemarano and Alison Deeney of the township’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Nicole Pierson and her daughter Kennedy, 7.
Councilwoman Christine Quinn poses with volunteers from Sparta High School.
Sparta firefighters brought Santa to the ceremony.
Members of the Sparta Ambulance Squad.
The crew who set up for the ceremony and cleanup up after.
Volunteers at the reindeer food table.
