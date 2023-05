A wine tasting is planned at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta.

Learn the basics about a selected number of wines provided by Burke’s BuyRite in Sparta.

Assorted cheese and crackers will be provided. If you wish, bring an hors d’oeuvre or dessert to share.

The cost is $20 a person.

For information, call Solveig Schunk at (201) 919-2015.