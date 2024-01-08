Clark is new mayor of Sparta

Neill Clark was elected mayor in a 3-2 vote of the Township Council at the annual reorganization meeting Thursday, Jan. 4.

Dean Blumetti was elected deputy mayor, also in a 3-2 vote.

Council members Josh Hertzberg and Christine Quinn voted no on both nominations.

Clark served as deputy mayor in 2023 while Daniel Chiariello was mayor.

Clark, Blumetti and Chiariello won election to the council in November 2022.

The council elects a mayor and deputy mayor from among its members each year. They serve one-year terms in those posts.