Cameron Leary, who represented Sussex County in the Miss New Jersey USA pageant last spring, is hosting a clothing drive from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Sparta Public Library.

The event will raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Accepted items include gently used clothing, shoes, hats, gloves, handbags, backpacks, belts, toys, curtains, bedding, jackets and towels.Donations should be brought in kitchen trash bags.