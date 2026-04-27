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College hosts trout fishing contest

Newton. Sussex County Community College hosted a trout fishing contest on April 25.

Newton /
| 27 Apr 2026 | 11:16
    <b>Mackenzie Mielczarek of Sparta shows off her catch.</b>
    Mackenzie Mielczarek of Sparta shows off her catch. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Avery Garrigan of Hampton shows off her catch.</b>
    Avery Garrigan of Hampton shows off her catch. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Milanj Kwanisk of Bushkill, Pa., prepares to fish with Peyton and Matt Waldron of Roxbury.</b>
    Milanj Kwanisk of Bushkill, Pa., prepares to fish with Peyton and Matt Waldron of Roxbury. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)