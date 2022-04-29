Connect for Community created Coupons for Community

Connect for Community of Sparta began over 12 years ago with a small group of volunteers concerned about the rising hunger problem in our area.

They created a program called Coupons for the Community. Volunteers shop, armed with donated coupons and were able to stretch every dollar into $7.00 worth of food for local food pantries.

Connect for Community discovered that food stamp recipients are unable to buy personal hygiene and household products using food stamps. Utilizing coupons, volunteers supplied soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, laundry detergent and other hygiene and household items to pantries for their clients’ usage. These items were also contributed by local dentists, hotels and patrons. The organization also became involved in providing area children with school supplies and backpacks. In 2019, Connect for Community distributed 2,000 filled backpacks to students in need.

CFC identifies the needs in the area and is currently assisting local schools, food pantries, soup kitchens, domestic abuse facilities and long- term care centers on a year- round basis.

The organization serves seven counties, partners with over 30 organizations, serves 90 plus schools and pantries and has over the years used thousands of coupons purchasing $800,000 worth of food and toiletries for barely $170,000.

On Saturday May 21, Connect for Community will be hosting their first tricky tray fundraiser at the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show Fairgrounds, with doors opening at noon and drawing starting at 2 p.m.