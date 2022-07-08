x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Connor McQuillan earns Eagle Scout designation

NEWTON. Not only did this scout earn w hopping 71 merit badges, but he attended several key scouting events.

Newton /
| 08 Jul 2022 | 11:01
    Connor McQuillan stands with his grandmother and parents at his Eagle Court of Honor. They, along with his grandfather, are scouters who supported Connor on his trail to Eagle.
    Connor McQuillan stands with his grandmother and parents at his Eagle Court of Honor. They, along with his grandfather, are scouters who supported Connor on his trail to Eagle.
    Connor McQuillan earns his Eagle Scout designation.
    Connor McQuillan earns his Eagle Scout designation. ( Joe Baron)

Boy Scout Connor McQuillan, of Byram Troop 276, recently celebrated the attainment of Eagle Scout at a Court of Honor held at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton. McQuillan ‘s Eagle project was the construction of a monarch way station in an existing butterfly garden on the property of Northwest Christian School in Newton.

In his scouting career, McQuillan earned an impressive 71 merit badges, attended National and World Jamborees and participated in two Sea Base High Adventure activities out of the Florida Keys. In fact, he is working this summer at Sea Base before moving on to Loyola College in New Orleans this fall.