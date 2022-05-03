Contract awarded in Sparta bridge replacement

A contract has been awarded for the replacement of the bridge in Sparta Township that carries Main Street over the Wallkill River, Sussex County Commissioner Chris Carney announced on April 27.

Carney said the contract has been awarded State Line Construction, based in Newark, for a bid amount of $1.444 million. The contract was awarded on Jan. 13, and construction is scheduled for this year.

The project will require the closure of Main Street and a detour along town Center Drive, County Route 620 (Main Street and County Route 517).

The condition of the bridge was noted as “poor” in a report dated September 2012, because of the deterioration of its superstructure. In 2017, the bridge was restricted to vehicles weighing 10 tons or less due to the advancing deterioration of the steel stringers.

The bridge was closed for three days in late August to re-secure steel deck plates so that the bridge could stay open to traffic until it is replaced. The deck plates were previously installed to bolster the deteriorating concrete bridge deck and steel beams.