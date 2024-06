The Sparta Education Foundation will hold its fourth annual Cornament on Sunday, June 23 on the turf field at Station Park. 100 Station Road.

Sign-in is at 9 a.m. and all teams must arrive by 9:30 a.m. The competition will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The double-elimination tournament for teams of two will raise funds to provide innovative grants to all of the township’s public schools.

Preregistration required. Go online to e.givesmart.com/events/BTq/