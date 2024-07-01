Cornament raises funds for school projects

Forty-eight teams took part in the fourth annual Cornament, hosted by the Sparta Education Foundation (SEF), on Sunday, June 23 at Station Park.

The teams of two people each paid $70 to participate in the bracketed corn hole tournament.

They posted their scores on a new interactive scoring system called Scoreholio.

Winning teams received SEF wooden trophies made to resemble cornhole boards.

Many of the teams had colorful teams, such as Bags of Fury, Sack to the Future, Corn to be Wild, Bag Ladies and Corny Couple.

The day was sunny and warm; DJ-provided music filled the air; and good sportsmanship prevailed.

Heather Egli, SEF president and founder of the Cornament, said the money raised would provide tools and supplies for teachers in the Sparta Township School District.

She thanked the event sponsors, including the main sponsor Rev It Up Automotive in Sparta.

Meghan Jent and Pamela Miller were co-chairwomen of the event.

The entertainment and announcements were handled by Steven Fabian with assistance from Mark Stampfle.

Chef D’s food truck offered a variety of Texas toast melts, including chicken, pork/beef, seafood and vegetarian.